Heritage party nominates founder Raffi Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The Heritage party made a decision to nominate party founder Raffi Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for the Mayor of Yerevan, the party press service told Armenpress.

Incumbent chairman of the party, former MP Armen Martirosyan and civil rights defender Hovsep Khurshudyan, as well as more than 50 candidates for the city council will join Raffi Hovhannisyan in the party’s list.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan