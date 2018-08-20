Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

Heritage party nominates founder Raffi Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for Yerevan Mayor

Heritage party nominates founder Raffi Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The Heritage party made a decision to nominate party founder Raffi Hovhannisyan’s candidacy for the Mayor of Yerevan, the party press service told Armenpress.

Incumbent chairman of the party, former MP Armen Martirosyan and civil rights defender Hovsep Khurshudyan, as well as more than 50 candidates for the city council will join Raffi Hovhannisyan in the party’s list.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration