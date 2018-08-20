Armenia and Iran will remain friendly countries: Ambassador Seyed Kazem Sadjadi visits National Security Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan on August 20 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the NSS told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the NSS chief said Iran is a friendly country for Armenia with which the firm cooperation and working relations are very important.

Ambassador Sadjadi congratulated Artur Vanetsyan on appointment and touched upon the cooperation of the two countries. The Ambassador also affirmed that Armenia and Iran have been and will remain friendly countries, expressing confidence that the previous firm partnership will continue and will further deepen for the interests of the two countries. He said Iran has no restriction for Armenia and currently works are underway to find new cooperation directions.

Touching upon the already existing cooperation areas, the NSS Director said Armenia has a specific approach to tourism issues, attaches importance to the great interest and active flow of Iranian tourists to Armenia. He assured that everything is being done to ensure the security of tourists.

In his turn the Iranian Ambassador thanked the NSS chief for the warm reception and productive meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan