US helicopter crashes in Iraq

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. An American helicopter crashed in Iraq, killing one member of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State, NBC TV reported.

The helicopter was conducting counterterrorism mission.

Three members of the crew have been hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Investigation is underway.

