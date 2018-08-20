Armenian defense minister departs for Russia on working visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for Moscow on a working visit at the invitation of Russian defense minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, in order to participate in the opening of the Army 2018 International Military and Technical expo and the National Security Week forum, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the visit minister Tonoyan will have several working meetings.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan