Growth recorded in all sectors of Armenia’s economy in January-July – Statistical Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity rate has increased by 9.3% compared to January-July of 2017, according to the data of the Statistical Committee, reports Armenpress.

Growth has been registered in all sectors of the economy.

The industrial production volume comprised 104.3% (954 567.2 million AMD) in January-July 2018, whereas that of the gross agricultural production comprised 104.6% (363 234.7 million AMD).

Growth has been recorded in the construction sector in 8 months, comprising 10.4% (162 billion 734 million AMD). The trade turnover last year comprised 108.9% (1 507 262.5 million AMD), the services volume - 118.7% (933 650 million AMD). The electricity production volume increased by 0.8% compared to the last year.

The average monthly nominal salary increased by 4%: the increase in the public sector comprised 1.1%, and that in the private one – 4.8%. 26.8% growth has been recorded in the foreign trade turnover. At the same time, the export increased by 17.3% (1 363.1 billion AMD), and the import by 32.1% (2 726.7 billion AMD).

