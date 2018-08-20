Double-digit figure recorded in Armenia’s economic activity in July

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Double-digit figure, 11.1%, has been registered in Armenia’s economic activity in July, the Statistical Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

The economic activity rate of 7 months of 2018 has also increased reaching 9.3%.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also touched upon this topic, stating: “As I said on August 17, changing the composition of the economic growth is one of our political priorities. We need an economic growth so that people will feel each percent of it in their lives. But what is important is that the government carries out balanced and cautious policy in order to avoid economic shocks. I am happy that this policy gives concrete results. Invest in Armenia, do business in Armenia! This is a country where one can act, gain, develop in a legal and equal field”.

