Armenian Investigative Committee’s Chairman receives Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

The Ambassador congratulated Hayk Grigoryan on appointment to this difficult and responsible position.

In his turn Hayk Grigoryan highly appreciated the cooperation traditions between the Armenian and Iranian law enforcement agencies, including the investigative committees. The officials reaffirmed their readiness to continue and further deepen the mutual cooperation and discussed wide range of issues of bilateral interest.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee said sufficient legal case exists for the active cooperation of the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

During the meeting statistical data on the criminal cases launched against the Iranian nationals and with their participation which are being investigated in the territorial investigative departments have been introduced.

The officials attached importance to the exchange of information by criminal cases and providing legal support to each other on concrete cases in case of necessity the effectiveness of which directly affects the mutual trust between the law enforcement agencies of the two states.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan