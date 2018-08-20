Search conducted at 2nd President Kocharyan’s mansion and office

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. A search has been conducted in the mansion and office of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan within the frameworks of the 2008 March 1 case, the Special Investigation Service told Armenpress.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia, in conspiracy with others. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

March 1 refers to 2008 post-election protests in Armenia as a result of which several people have been killed.

