France’s Total officially left Iran

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The Total French oil company has officially left Iran after the US threatened to impose sanctions on companies that do business in Iran, Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said, Reuters reported citing the Iranian state TV.

“The process to replace (Total) with another company is underway”, the minister said, adding that Total was no longer working on its contract to develop phase 11 of the South Pars gas project.

The US reimposed sanctions on Iran after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan