Prosecutor General’s Office to appeal decision to release 2nd President Kocharyan from custody to Court of Cassation on August 20

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office today will submit an appeal to the Court of Cassation against the decision of the Court of Appeals to release 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody, Head of the PR department at the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told Armenpress.

The ruling of the Court of Appeals on releasing 2nd President Kocharyan from custody has been received both by the accusatory and defending sides on August 17.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

