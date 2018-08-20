Air temperature to gradually increase by 5-7 degrees in Armenia on August 21-25
YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. On August 20 in separate regions, on August 21-22 in the evening hours and in northern regions rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
No precipitation is expected on August 23-25.
Air temperature will gradually increase by 5-7 degrees on August 21-25.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
