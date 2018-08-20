Armenian National Committee’s delegation meets Canadian minister of small business and export promotion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Armenian National Committee of Canada met with Mary Ng, Canadian minister of small business and export promotion, the Armenian National Committee’s Central Board told Armenpress.

During the meeting the delegation members introduced the minister on the Committee’s activities and the history of the Armenian community of Canada.

The sides exchanged views and had productive discussions on the Canadian government’s policy on small business and export promotion, the future initiatives of the Armenian National Committee, the Armenian-Canadian bilateral relations, the situation in Artsakh and etc.

They also discussed issues relating to the upcoming La Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan, as well as the Committee’s policy priorities.

The sides agreed to continue the cooperation on the issues discussed and relating to the Armenian community of Canada.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan