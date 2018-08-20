Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 August

At least 10 killed in new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island

At least 10 killed in new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. At least ten people were killed, twenty-four were injured in a new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island, the country’s national department for elimination of consequences of natural disasters, said on Facebook, RIA Novosti reported.

On August 19 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Lombok Island.

Earlier on August 5, 7 magnitude earthquake occurred in the same Island, as a result according to the latest reports 436 people have been killed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration