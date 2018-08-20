At least 10 killed in new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island
YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. At least ten people were killed, twenty-four were injured in a new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island, the country’s national department for elimination of consequences of natural disasters, said on Facebook, RIA Novosti reported.
On August 19 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Lombok Island.
Earlier on August 5, 7 magnitude earthquake occurred in the same Island, as a result according to the latest reports 436 people have been killed.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
