Emergency situation created in some communities of Armenia’s Armavir province due to heavy rains

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. An emergency situation has been created in Shenik, Karakert and Dalarik communities of Armenia’s Armavir province due to heavy rains, the Armavir Governor’s Office told Armenpress.

The water channel passing through these communities was unable to contain the flow of the rain, as a result the water burst out of the channel and flooded the cultivated lands, vineyards, basements of houses and etc.

The working group led by deputy governor of Armavir province Gagik Gabrielyan visited the affected communities.

The community commissions which assess the damages caused by emergencies will work in the respective communities from August 20.

