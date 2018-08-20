Gunshots fired at US Embassy in Turkey, no casualties reported

YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the US Embassy in Turkey, hitting a window in a security post, but no casualties were reported, Reuters reports citing CNN Turk.

The incident occurred at 5:00 local time (06:00 Yerevan time).

Police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack.

