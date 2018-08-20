Gunshots fired at US Embassy in Turkey, no casualties reported
YEREVAN, AUGUST 20, ARMENPRESS. Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the US Embassy in Turkey, hitting a window in a security post, but no casualties were reported, Reuters reports citing CNN Turk.
The incident occurred at 5:00 local time (06:00 Yerevan time).
Police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:43 At least 10 killed in new earthquake in Indonesia’s Lombok Island
- 10:17 Emergency situation created in some communities of Armenia’s Armavir province due to heavy rains
- 10:14 Armenian citizens injured in Georgia car crash
- 09:41 Gunshots fired at US Embassy in Turkey, no casualties reported
- 08.18-16:10 Participation of Artsakh people in yesterday’s rally was aimed at reaffirming the unity of Armenian people – Artsakh President’s advisor
- 08.18-14:00 Kofi Annan, former UN chief, dies at 80
- 08.18-13:12 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in one week
- 08.18-12:40 Artsakh President, Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces discuss cooperation in army building
- 08.18-11:24 European Stocks - 17-08-18
- 08.18-11:21 US stocks up - 17-08-18
- 08.18-11:18 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-08-18
- 08.18-11:14 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 17-08-18
- 08.18-11:10 Oil Prices Up - 17-08-18
- 08.18-10:54 Yerevan City Council early elections will take place on September 23
- 08.17-21:32 PM Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes prior to parliamentary elections
- 08.17-21:00 Armenian Premier continues insisting that Artsakh’s authorities should negotiate on behalf of Republic of Artsakh
- 08.17-20:47 Nikol Pashinyan encourages Armenian people to carry out economic revolution as continuation of political revolution
- 08.17-20:31 One of our goals is to raise Armenian-Russian relations to new level – PM Pashinyan
- 08.17-20:10 PM Pashinyan sums up economic results
- 08.17-20:09 PM Pashinyan highlights strengthening institute of referendum, compares Armenian model of democracy with Athenian democracy
- 08.17-19:33 This is the rally of the unity of Armenian people – PM Pashinyan asks to pull down any poster raised against anyone
- 08.17-19:10 PM Pashinyan’s meeting kicks off with the national anthem of Armenia – Live
- 08.17-18:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-08-18
- 08.17-18:33 Asian Stocks - 17-08-18
- 08.17-18:22 There will be no political prisoners in new Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan
- 08.17-18:15 Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter
- 08.17-17:28 PM Pashinyan’s march to Republican Square kicks off
- 08.17-17:10 Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
- 08.17-16:38 International Hrant Dink Award to be held on September 15
- 08.17-16:09 Prosecutor General’s Office received ruling of Court of Appeals on releasing 2nd President Kocharyan and prepares the appeal
- 08.17-15:23 More than 1000 people from Artsakh arrive in Yerevan to take part in meeting convened by PM Pashinyan
- 08.17-14:38 German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
- 08.17-13:16 Azerbaijani side’s failed attack attempts show high preparedness level of Defense Army – Artsakh presidential spox
- 08.17-12:50 Criminal case launched over death of 38-year-old man in Yerevan
- 08.17-11:58 Artsakh Defense Army units prevent Azerbaijani forces' attack attempt
14:38, 08.17.2018
Viewed 5393 times German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
10:07, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1782 times “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
10:35, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1410 times Chinese Psearcher magazine releases special issue about Armenia
18:18, 08.14.2018
Viewed 1404 times We try to be useful for Armenia through investments - David Bohigian
17:10, 08.17.2018
Viewed 1396 times Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia