Yerevan City Council early elections will take place on September 23
YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan City Council early elections will be held on September 23, 2018, ARMENPRESS reports Secretary of the Central Electoral Commission Armen Smbatyan announced during the CEC extraordinary session.
The election campaign will take place on September 10-21. The parties wanting to participate in the elections must submit their nomination application until August 29.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
