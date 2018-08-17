PM Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes prior to parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Constitutional changes should take place before the parliamentary elections, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan announced about this during the rally dedicated to the first 100 days of his tenure at the Republican Square.

He announced that he is ready to withstand his political opponents who think that PM’s resignation is necessary for organizing early parliamentary elections, but it’s possible that they will elect another PM after his resignation.

“They say let’s allow him to resign after which we will quickly elect another Prime Minister. Since they do not understand what’s going on, we will initiate Constitutional changes, which will allow early parliamentary elections not only when the PM resigns but also the parliament will have the opportunity to dissolve itself”, Pashinyan said, adding that the consent of the people is necessary for it.

