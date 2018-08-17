One of our goals is to raise Armenian-Russian relations to new level – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-Russian relations will gradually improve further and one of the goals of the Government of Armenia is to deepen the Armenian-Russian relations and to raise it to a new level, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at the Republican Square.

“There will be no foreign policy shifts and one of our goals is the deepening of the Armenian-Russian relations and raising these relations to a new level. After formal procedures are over you will get to know about a joint Armenian-Russian humanitarian project which is unprecedented in our history of independence”, Pashinyan said.

He also noted that Armenia’s foreign policy has no geopolitical orientation. “The Republic of Armenia is not going anywhere. It is firmly standing on its feet with straight spine and proud citizens. Our key ideology in foreign relations is the protection of our national interests. We will improve our relations also with the EU”, Pashinyan underlined.

According to the PM, the previous authorities tried to put the responsibility on external forces and for that reason their mistakes were perceived to have links with Russia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan