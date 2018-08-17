This is the rally of the unity of Armenian people – PM Pashinyan asks to pull down any poster raised against anyone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan asked the participants of the rally to pull down any poster raised against anyone, since, according to him, this is the rally of the unity of the Armenian people. “Today is an exceptional day and exceptional incident. Such a thing happens in Armenia for the first time. What do I mean? Today hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in this square. Hundreds of police and NSS officers are in this square. Thousands of our compatriots from the Republic of Artsakh are today in this square. Numerous of representatives of the Armenian Diaspora from Russia, the USA, Europe, Iran are here. Today glorious generals, officers and servicemen protect our peace on the border and they are also here in their thoughts and minds”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

According to the Prime Minister of Armenia, today the Armenian people are more consolidated than ever and today is the day of victory of the Armenian people. “Since today is the day of solidarity I ask you to pull down any poster raised against someone else, because this rally cannot be against anyone. This is the rally of the victory and solidarity of the Armenian people”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan