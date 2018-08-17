Asian Stocks - 17-08-18
TOKYO, 17 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 17 August:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.35% to 22270.38 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.62% to 1697.53 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.36% to 2669.10 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.42% to 27213.41 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-08-18
- 18:33 Asian Stocks - 17-08-18
- 18:22 There will be no political prisoners in new Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan
- 18:15 Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter
- 17:28 PM Pashinyan’s march to Republican Square kicks off
- 17:10 Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
- 16:38 International Hrant Dink Award to be held on September 15
- 16:09 Prosecutor General’s Office received ruling of Court of Appeals on releasing 2nd President Kocharyan and prepares the appeal
- 15:23 More than 1000 people from Artsakh arrive in Yerevan to take part in meeting convened by PM Pashinyan
- 14:38 German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
- 13:16 Azerbaijani side’s failed attack attempts show high preparedness level of Defense Army – Artsakh presidential spox
- 12:50 Criminal case launched over death of 38-year-old man in Yerevan
- 11:58 Artsakh Defense Army units prevent Azerbaijani forces' attack attempt
- 11:52 MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention extended for two months
- 11:41 Armenian PM sums up 100 days of his term in office
- 11:09 Citizen of Guinea apprehended after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border
- 10:35 Chinese Psearcher magazine releases special issue about Armenia
- 10:07 “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
- 09:56 European Stocks - 16-08-18
- 09:55 US stocks up - 16-08-18
- 09:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-18
- 09:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 16-08-18
- 09:51 Oil Prices Up - 16-08-18
- 08.16-22:31 Robert Kocharyan urges to reveal pre-investigation secrets, announces about return to politics
- 08.16-21:32 Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations
- 08.16-21:27 Government creates favorable conditions for doing business and making profits – PM Pashinyan
- 08.16-20:06 Australian Senator Eric Abetz calls on recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 08.16-18:52 World famous singer Aretha Franklin dies aged 76
- 08.16-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-18
- 08.16-18:00 Asian Stocks - 16-08-18
- 08.16-17:18 Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass
- 08.16-16:48 Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin
- 08.16-16:19 2nd President Kocharyan’s attorneys plan to submit appeal to Court of Cassation
- 08.16-15:56 EPIC EYE music and arts international festival to be held in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor town
- 08.16-14:42 If Kocharyan tries to leave Armenia, it will be viewed as an attempt to hinder preliminary investigation – SIS chief
13:21, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1760 times ‘US should not continue to ignore historical facts’ – Congressman urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
20:16, 08.10.2018
Viewed 1700 times Inform the world and investors about new Armenian realities – Pashinyan addresses Armenian woman from New York
17:35, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1632 times We have expressed political readiness to continue constructively negotiations on NK conflict – Armenian PM
14:24, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1444 times Armenian citizen detained for illegally crossing Artsakh border through River Araks from territory of Iran
17:54, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1345 times ‘There is no coalition in Armenia, we have tried to form government of national consensus’, says PM