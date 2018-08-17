Asian Stocks - 17-08-18

TOKYO, 17 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 17 August:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.35% to 22270.38 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.62% to 1697.53 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.36% to 2669.10 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.42% to 27213.41 points.