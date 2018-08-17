There will be no political prisoners in new Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that there will be no political prisoners in new Armenia, ARMENPRESS reporters Pashinyan told the reporters on the way to the Republican Square. Responding the remark of one of the reporters, according to which Robert Kocharyan has announced that he may become the 1st political prisoner of new Armenia, Pashinyan said that there will be no political prisoners in new Armenia.

The PM also noted that he will rule out violence during his tenure. “There will be no act of violence for solving domestic issues. I guarantee this. Anyone who will try to breach this rule will be strictly punished by the law of the Republic of Armenia”, he said.

Pashinyan, together with thousands of supports is marching to the Republican Square, where dozens of thousands citizens are already waiting for him. He will sum up the first 100 days of his tenure.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan