Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The GDP of Armenia rose by 21.7% in April-June 2018 against the first quarter, while the rise of the first half of 2018 amounted to 7.2% against the same period of 2017.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Statistical Committee of Armenia, according to preliminary data in the first half of the current year Armenia’s GDP amounted to 2.5 trillion AMD or nearly 5.1 billion USD. In the first half of 2017 the GDP amounted to 2.2 trillion AMD or 4.5 billion USD.

According to the forecasts of the Central Bank of Armenia Armenia’s GDP rise will amount to 4.5-6.5%, while the World Bank forecasts 4.1% rise.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan