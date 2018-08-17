PM Pashinyan’s meeting kicks off with the national anthem of Armenia – Live
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The meeting organized by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off at the Republican Square, ARMENPRESS reports the PM will sum up the first 100 days of his tenure.
PM Pashinyan had announced on August 1 about the August 17 meeting Live on Facebook.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:10 PM Pashinyan sums up economic results
- 19:33 This is the rally of the unity of Armenian people – PM Pashinyan asks to pull down any poster raised against anyone
- 19:10 PM Pashinyan’s meeting kicks off with the national anthem of Armenia – Live
- 18:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-08-18
- 18:33 Asian Stocks - 17-08-18
- 18:22 There will be no political prisoners in new Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan
- 18:15 Armenia’s GDP rises by 21.7% in 2nd quarter
- 17:28 PM Pashinyan’s march to Republican Square kicks off
- 17:10 Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia
- 16:38 International Hrant Dink Award to be held on September 15
- 16:09 Prosecutor General’s Office received ruling of Court of Appeals on releasing 2nd President Kocharyan and prepares the appeal
- 15:23 More than 1000 people from Artsakh arrive in Yerevan to take part in meeting convened by PM Pashinyan
- 14:38 German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Armenia
- 13:16 Azerbaijani side’s failed attack attempts show high preparedness level of Defense Army – Artsakh presidential spox
- 12:50 Criminal case launched over death of 38-year-old man in Yerevan
- 11:58 Artsakh Defense Army units prevent Azerbaijani forces' attack attempt
- 11:52 MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention extended for two months
- 11:41 Armenian PM sums up 100 days of his term in office
- 11:09 Citizen of Guinea apprehended after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border
- 10:35 Chinese Psearcher magazine releases special issue about Armenia
- 10:07 “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
- 09:56 European Stocks - 16-08-18
- 09:55 US stocks up - 16-08-18
- 09:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-18
- 09:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 16-08-18
- 09:51 Oil Prices Up - 16-08-18
- 08.16-22:31 Robert Kocharyan urges to reveal pre-investigation secrets, announces about return to politics
- 08.16-21:32 Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations
- 08.16-21:27 Government creates favorable conditions for doing business and making profits – PM Pashinyan
- 08.16-20:06 Australian Senator Eric Abetz calls on recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 08.16-18:52 World famous singer Aretha Franklin dies aged 76
- 08.16-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-18
- 08.16-18:00 Asian Stocks - 16-08-18
- 08.16-17:18 Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass
- 08.16-16:48 Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin
13:21, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1763 times ‘US should not continue to ignore historical facts’ – Congressman urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
20:16, 08.10.2018
Viewed 1704 times Inform the world and investors about new Armenian realities – Pashinyan addresses Armenian woman from New York
17:35, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1634 times We have expressed political readiness to continue constructively negotiations on NK conflict – Armenian PM
14:24, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1447 times Armenian citizen detained for illegally crossing Artsakh border through River Araks from territory of Iran
17:54, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1348 times ‘There is no coalition in Armenia, we have tried to form government of national consensus’, says PM