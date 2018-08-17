Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture -Reise-Stories’s article about Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The German Reise-Stories trip guide published an article with the support of the Armenian Embassy in Germany headlined “Armenia- Gorgeous nature meets the history of the 3000-year-old culture”.

“When you first visit Armenia, you understand that it is worth visiting this country, which was the first country to officially adopt Christianity. Armenia’s capital city Yerevan is one of the oldest cities of the world. Matenadaran is located here where you can see 15 thousand Armenian and 5 thousand foreign manuscripts. Some of the manuscripts are very unique dating back hundreds or thousands of years ago”, ARMENPRESS reports the article reads.

The author also strictly advises to visit the Armenian-Genocide memorial complex. Lake Sevan, Armenia's blue pearl, is located nearly 60kms away from Yerevan and covers an area of 1272 sq/km, which is over twice larger than German Bodensee Lake.

“Mount Ararat, 5137 meters high, and the peak of which is snow-covered almost all year is now in the territory of Turkey. The mountain is the national symbol of Armenians. Until the Armenian Genocide of 1915 Armenians used to live around Ararat Mountain. According to the Bible, after the great flood, Noah's Ark landed on Mount Ararat. For seeing this impressive mountain from a short distance one can go to Khor Virap monastery. This sanctuary is a famous pilgrimage direction”, reads the article.

