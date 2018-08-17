International Hrant Dink Award to be held on September 15

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The 10th International Hrant Dink Award this year will be held on Dink’s birthday, September 15, reports Armenpress.

All winners of the award will participate in a conference titled “Looking at the past, thinking about the future” during which they will discuss issues of human rights, justice and freedoms.

The conference will be held in Istanbul on September 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan