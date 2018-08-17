Prosecutor General’s Office received ruling of Court of Appeals on releasing 2nd President Kocharyan and prepares the appeal

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The ruling of the Court of Appeals on releasing 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody has been received both by the accusatory and defending sides, Head of the PR department at the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told Armenpress, stating that they have received the ruling and are preparing the appeal.

“Today we have received the ruling, and the appeal is being prepared”, she said.

One of Kocharyan’s attorneys Hayk Alumyan said they have also received the ruling and are thoroughly examining it.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia. He has been remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. On August 13 the Court of Appeals approved the attorney’s appeal, and Robert Kocharyan has been released.

