More than 1000 people from Artsakh arrive in Yerevan to take part in meeting convened by PM Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. More than 1000 people from Artsakh arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meeting convened by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, For the Sake of Artsakh youth NGO chairman Gor Balasanyan said, stating that this initiative belongs to their organization. He informed that the Free Fatherland party’s youth wing has assisted them.

“The meeting will be attended by young people from different regions of Artsakh. Our goal is to maintain and strengthen Armenia-Diaspora-Artsakh ties”, he said.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan called on the people to gather at the Republic Square on August 17, at 18:30.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan