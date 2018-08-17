Azerbaijani side’s failed attack attempts show high preparedness level of Defense Army – Artsakh presidential spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side is regularly takes similar steps to check the preparedness and vigilance of the Armenian side, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Davit Babayan said, commenting on the Azerbaijani forces’ attack attempt in one of the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army which resulted in failure, reports Armenpress.

“Nothing extraordinary has taken pace. This time as well they [Azerbaijani side] made an attempt and completely failed. Overall, the situation is under control, and there is no manifestation of weakness, or even panic by our side, and cannot be”, Babayan said.

Talking about the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the recent period, he said the situation is stable, but the main reason of this stability is that the Armenian side is always ready and vigilant.

“We know the level of deceit and hatred of the adversary. The fact that it fails such terrorist attempts shows that the strategic initiative remains in the hands of the Defense Army”, he said.

On August 17, at 00:00, the group of the Azerbaijani forces consisting of 15 people launched an attack attempt at the direction of one of the military units located in the northern part of Artsakh’s Defense Army.

The Defense Army units detected the actions of the Azerbaijani side on time and pushed them back to their starting positions.

The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the shooting. The data on the losses of the Azerbaijani forces are being clarified.

