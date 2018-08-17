Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

Criminal case launched over death of 38-year-old man in Yerevan

Criminal case launched over death of 38-year-old man in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Investigation has launched to clarify the details of the death of 38-year-old man, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On August 15, at 15:40, notice was received that the body of A. Petrosyan, born in 1980, has been found in a car stationed at a parking close to one of the houses of Nork Parks in Yerevan.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration