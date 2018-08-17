Criminal case launched over death of 38-year-old man in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Investigation has launched to clarify the details of the death of 38-year-old man, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On August 15, at 15:40, notice was received that the body of A. Petrosyan, born in 1980, has been found in a car stationed at a parking close to one of the houses of Nork Parks in Yerevan.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan