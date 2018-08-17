Artsakh Defense Army units prevent Azerbaijani forces' attack attempt

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. On August 17, at 00:00, the group of the Azerbaijani forces consisting of 15 people launched an attack attempt at the direction of one of the military units located in the northern part of Artsakh’s Defense Army, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army units detected the actions of the Azerbaijani side on time and pushed them back to their starting positions.

The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the shooting. The data on the losses of the Azerbaijani forces are being clarified.

