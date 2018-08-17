Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August

MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention extended for two months

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention has been extended for two months, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

“The Special Investigation Service has filed a motion to extend the detention”, the Office said.

MP Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and embezzlement. He has been remanded in custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




