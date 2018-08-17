MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention extended for two months
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention has been extended for two months, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.
“The Special Investigation Service has filed a motion to extend the detention”, the Office said.
MP Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and embezzlement. He has been remanded in custody.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:58 Artsakh Defense Army units prevent Azerbaijani forces' attack attempt
- 11:52 MP Manvel Grigoryan’s detention extended for two months
- 11:41 Armenian PM sums up 100 days of his term in office
- 11:09 Citizen of Guinea apprehended after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border
- 10:35 Chinese Psearcher magazine releases special issue about Armenia
- 10:07 “Armenian velvet revolution” book released
- 09:56 European Stocks - 16-08-18
- 09:55 US stocks up - 16-08-18
- 09:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-08-18
- 09:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 16-08-18
- 09:51 Oil Prices Up - 16-08-18
- 08.16-22:31 Robert Kocharyan urges to reveal pre-investigation secrets, announces about return to politics
- 08.16-21:32 Armenian Ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations
- 08.16-21:27 Government creates favorable conditions for doing business and making profits – PM Pashinyan
- 08.16-20:06 Australian Senator Eric Abetz calls on recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 08.16-18:52 World famous singer Aretha Franklin dies aged 76
- 08.16-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-18
- 08.16-18:00 Asian Stocks - 16-08-18
- 08.16-17:18 Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass
- 08.16-16:48 Armenian PM holds telephone conversation with Russia’s Putin
- 08.16-16:19 2nd President Kocharyan’s attorneys plan to submit appeal to Court of Cassation
- 08.16-15:56 EPIC EYE music and arts international festival to be held in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor town
- 08.16-14:42 If Kocharyan tries to leave Armenia, it will be viewed as an attempt to hinder preliminary investigation – SIS chief
- 08.16-14:19 We hope to give new impetus to boost investments and business – PM Pashinyan
- 08.16-13:40 Yerevan City Council elections will be unprecedented elections in Armenia, says Police Chief
- 08.16-13:33 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan also to be questioned over 2008 March 1 case – SIS chief
- 08.16-13:30 Police do not conduct persecutions on political grounds, says Police Chief
- 08.16-12:51 NSS Director confirms his candidacy will be nominated for position of President of Football Federation of Armenia
- 08.16-12:20 State Revenue Committee’s operations in South Caucasus Railway CJSC still within confidentiality framework – SRC Chairman
- 08.16-11:53 Government reduces term of office of Yerevan City Council: PM says upcoming elections must be unique
- 08.16-11:31 Armenia ready to hold La Francophonie summit at high level
- 08.16-11:14 We are entering new stage after 100-day period, says Armenia’s PM
- 08.16-11:06 Yuri Khachaturov is citizen of Armenia – CSTO chief’s attorney comments on media reports
- 08.16-10:40 Healthcare minister pays working visit to Tavush province
- 08.16-10:20 Main side of the conflict cannot be withdrawn or put aside from negotiation table – Artsakh Parliament Speaker
13:21, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1739 times ‘US should not continue to ignore historical facts’ – Congressman urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
20:16, 08.10.2018
Viewed 1676 times Inform the world and investors about new Armenian realities – Pashinyan addresses Armenian woman from New York
17:35, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1610 times We have expressed political readiness to continue constructively negotiations on NK conflict – Armenian PM
14:24, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1420 times Armenian citizen detained for illegally crossing Artsakh border through River Araks from territory of Iran
17:54, 08.11.2018
Viewed 1323 times ‘There is no coalition in Armenia, we have tried to form government of national consensus’, says PM