Armenian PM sums up 100 days of his term in office

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has summed up 100 days of his term in office.

Armenpress presents the PM’s main activities conducted during these 100 days:

Visit to Artsakh 09.05.18

Telephone conversation with ethnic-Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu

Working visit to Russia

Meeting with the Armenian community of Sochi

Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

Nikol Pashinyan participated in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Council

PM hosted graduates of bordering communities at the official residence

PM departed for Dilijan where he participated in the graduation ceremony of UWC Dilijan international school graduates

Events were organized and held on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Sardarapat heroic battles

PM paid official visit to Georgia



Meetings and talks with a number of high-ranking officials

Meeting with the Armenian community and businessmen

PM Pashinyan introduced new head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan to the SIS staff. In his remarks, in addition to other issues, he highlighted the importance of revealing March 1 crime.

PM paid working visit to Russia: Meeting of Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin was held in Kremlin

Armenian PM attended the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup, met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, held a luncheon

PM’s visit to Artsakh

Meeting with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan

Consultation held at the Artsakh Defense Army headquarters led by Nikol Pashinyan and Bako Sahakyan

PM got acquainted with the activity of Synopsis Armenia and touched upon the decision over the accumulative pension system



PM hosted Russian-Armenian businessmen

Solving the housing issues of young families and soldiers is one of the government’s priorities



Nikol Pashinyan received Alexis Ohanian

PM received families of police officers killed during the capture of the Police HQ

SME field is very important direction for the government

PM hosted participants of the session of the CIS anti-corruption inter-state council

PM received family members of soldiers killed during the military service

PM Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in Armenia on the US Independence Day

PM visited Syunik province

Pashinyan visited Meghri Free Economic Zone

He had meetings with the residents of Meghri, Kajaran and Kapan

He visited Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine and Syunik Food

PM met with citizens protesting the operation of Amulsar mine and the Lydian Armenia representatives

Pashinyan had meetings with the community leaders of Vayots Dzor province, Yeghegnadzor and Areni residents

PM attended the event dedicated to the 1st anniversary of Creative Armenia

PM got acquainted with the activities and programs of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies



PM hosted Youri Djorkaeff and discussed the development of Armenian football

PM attended opening ceremony of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival and watched the Game of Legends

Pashinyan received renowned scientist Yuri Oganesov

PM got acquainted with the process of summer draft and wished good service to the conscripts

PM Nikol Pashinyan visited Brussels

He met with Carnegie research center’s experts, as well as with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as other officials

Pashinyan participated in the dinner in honor of heads of the delegations of NATO partner states

He met with the Belgian-Armenian businessmen, Armenian community representatives

Pashinyan had informal, working meetings with the leaders of several countries

He delivered remarks at the meeting of heads of state and government contributing to the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan

He met with President of the European Council Donald Tusk

He attended the opening ceremony of the statue of Aram Manukyan

Establishment of legality is a key priority for all of us – PM Pashinyan

Works on developing 2019 state budget draft have launched

PM met with graduates of military-educational institutions

He attended the event dedicated to Homenetmen’s 100th anniversary

Pashinyan paid working visit to Russia

He participated in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental council

He met with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg

PM held telephone conversation with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko

PM chaired discussion on economic monopolies

Pashinyan held telephone conversation with Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie





Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan