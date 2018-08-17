Armenian PM sums up 100 days of his term in office
YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has summed up 100 days of his term in office.
Armenpress presents the PM’s main activities conducted during these 100 days:
Visit to Artsakh 09.05.18
Telephone conversation with ethnic-Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu
Working visit to Russia
Meeting with the Armenian community of Sochi
Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko
Nikol Pashinyan participated in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Council
PM hosted graduates of bordering communities at the official residence
PM departed for Dilijan where he participated in the graduation ceremony of UWC Dilijan international school graduates
Events were organized and held on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Sardarapat heroic battles
PM paid official visit to Georgia
Meetings and talks with a number of high-ranking officials
Meeting with the Armenian community and businessmen
PM Pashinyan introduced new head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan to the SIS staff. In his remarks, in addition to other issues, he highlighted the importance of revealing March 1 crime.
PM paid working visit to Russia: Meeting of Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin was held in Kremlin
Armenian PM attended the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup, met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, held a luncheon
PM’s visit to Artsakh
Meeting with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan
Consultation held at the Artsakh Defense Army headquarters led by Nikol Pashinyan and Bako Sahakyan
PM got acquainted with the activity of Synopsis Armenia and touched upon the decision over the accumulative pension system
PM hosted Russian-Armenian businessmen
Solving the housing issues of young families and soldiers is one of the government’s priorities
Nikol Pashinyan received Alexis Ohanian
PM received families of police officers killed during the capture of the Police HQ
SME field is very important direction for the government
PM hosted participants of the session of the CIS anti-corruption inter-state council
PM received family members of soldiers killed during the military service
PM Pashinyan visited the US Embassy in Armenia on the US Independence Day
PM visited Syunik province
Pashinyan visited Meghri Free Economic Zone
He had meetings with the residents of Meghri, Kajaran and Kapan
He visited Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine and Syunik Food
PM met with citizens protesting the operation of Amulsar mine and the Lydian Armenia representatives
Pashinyan had meetings with the community leaders of Vayots Dzor province, Yeghegnadzor and Areni residents
PM attended the event dedicated to the 1st anniversary of Creative Armenia
PM got acquainted with the activities and programs of TUMO Center for Creative Technologies
PM hosted Youri Djorkaeff and discussed the development of Armenian football
PM attended opening ceremony of Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival and watched the Game of Legends
Pashinyan received renowned scientist Yuri Oganesov
PM got acquainted with the process of summer draft and wished good service to the conscripts
PM Nikol Pashinyan visited Brussels
He met with Carnegie research center’s experts, as well as with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as other officials
Pashinyan participated in the dinner in honor of heads of the delegations of NATO partner states
He met with the Belgian-Armenian businessmen, Armenian community representatives
Pashinyan had informal, working meetings with the leaders of several countries
He delivered remarks at the meeting of heads of state and government contributing to the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan
He met with President of the European Council Donald Tusk
He attended the opening ceremony of the statue of Aram Manukyan
Establishment of legality is a key priority for all of us – PM Pashinyan
Works on developing 2019 state budget draft have launched
PM met with graduates of military-educational institutions
He attended the event dedicated to Homenetmen’s 100th anniversary
Pashinyan paid working visit to Russia
He participated in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental council
He met with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev in St. Petersburg
PM held telephone conversation with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko
PM chaired discussion on economic monopolies
Pashinyan held telephone conversation with Secretary General of International Organization of La Francophonie
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan