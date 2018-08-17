Citizen of Guinea apprehended after illegally crossing Armenian-Turkish border

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards in Armenia apprehended a trespasser on the Armenian-Turkish border on August 13, the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard department told Armenpress.

According to the preliminary check, the trespasser is a citizen of Guinea, born in 1993. The trespasser said he came to Tehran from Guinea for study at the university. He told that upon arriving in Tehran he told the taxi driver to tour him across the country, but the taxi driver brought him to Turkey bypassing the checkpoint. The taxi driver took his passport in the territory of Turkey, put an entry visa to Turkey on that and then returned the passport and went in an unknown direction.

The trespasser said he has lived in an abandoned facility in Turkey where he was robbed. After that he crossed the River Araks for the search of food by illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish state border.

At the moment the Armenian law enforcement agencies clarify the details of the incident.

The trespasser has been handed over to the Armenian law enforcement agencies.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan