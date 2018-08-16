Robert Kocharyan urges to reveal pre-investigation secrets, announces about return to politics

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has announced about return to politics, but did not clarify the format. At the same time the fomer President urges to reveal pre-investigation secrets of March 1 case, Kocharyan made these announcments in an interview on Yerkir Media TV channel on August 16.

To the question if he will return to politics as an iindividual or will try to establish a political team, Kocharyan answered, "My return can be in different formats". According to him it is conditioned by the complex geopolitical situation. "Look at where Armenia is and which countries surround us, as well as our relatiopns with those countries", Kocharyan said, adding that currently Russian-American relations are at the lowest level, as well as U.S-Iran relations, while Turkey pursues a very agressive policy.

The 2nd President of Armenia urges to reveal pre-investigation secrets of March 1 case. In my opinion the team of the attorneys have "smashed" the accusations, which, according to Kocharyan, are based on false conclusions. "The law assumes that this is a pre-investigation secret, and I cannot voice about many things", ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan as saying. He added that they call on all the sides to make the entire process transparent so that the defendant to speak about everything.

Robert Kocharyan also talked about the situation on March 1, 2008 that left no alternative for him but to sign a decree on introducing state of emergency. According to him state of emergency was introduced when there was already a victim. "A police captain had been killed and some dozens of cars had been burnt, the barricades were raised and internal troops were being attacked from various directions. This was the situation and if I did not impose state of emergency, today I would be observed as inactivity", Kocharyan said.

Robert Kocharyan added that on March 2, 2008 the then Defense Minister and the Director of National Security Service reported to him that the army had not clashed with the protesters in any situation. "The fact that no servicemen received any bodily injury proves that no clashes took place", Kocharyan emphasized.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan