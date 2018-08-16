Government creates favorable conditions for doing business and making profits – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received businessman, founder and chairman of the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) Garo Armen and cultural figure Tony Shafrazi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the guests presented to the PM the activities and future plans of the COAF to the PM. Garo Armen noted that they plan to establish innovative educational centers in other regions of Armenia like the SMART innovative center in Debed community of Lori Province and to involve in their works schoolchildren and young people, as well as highly qualified specialists. Modern technologies, foreign languages, arts and handicrafts will be taught at the centers. Garo Armen also talked about business projects in the sphere of healthcare and other spheres and added that different business circles of the Diaspora also observe the opportunities of making investments in Armenia.

The Head of the Executive welcomed the activities of the COAF and highlighted the initiatives of bringing to life various investment projects by the representatives of the Diaspora and underlined that the Government creates favorable conditions for doing business and making profits.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan