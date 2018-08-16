Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-08-18

YEREVAN, 16 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.12 drams to 483.14 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.41 drams to 549.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.23 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.81 drams to 613.64 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 228.38 drams to 18360.37 drams. Silver price is down by 3.21 drams to 230.28 drams. Platinum price is down by 478.42 drams to 12038.32 drams.