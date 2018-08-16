Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass

Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass, including the peacekeeping initiatives, during the telephone conversation, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said, TASS reported.

“Petro Poroshenko and Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass and the further efforts, including for ensuring progress in the peace settlement”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration