Ukrainian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Donbass

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass, including the peacekeeping initiatives, during the telephone conversation, the Ukrainian Presidential Office said, TASS reported.

“Petro Poroshenko and Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Donbass and the further efforts, including for ensuring progress in the peace settlement”, the statement said.

