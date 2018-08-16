EPIC EYE music and arts international festival to be held in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor town

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. EPIC EYE music & arts international festival will be held in Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor town on August 17, 18 and 19, reports Armenpress.

The sponsor of the festival is ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK.

Famous Armenian and foreign artists and bands will perform, works of contemporary art will be displayed during the festival.

Other information about the festival is available at its website www.epiceyefestival.com.

