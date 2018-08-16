If Kocharyan tries to leave Armenia, it will be viewed as an attempt to hinder preliminary investigation – SIS chief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan hopes that the Prosecutor General’s Office will appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling to release 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody to the Court of Cassation, reports Armenpress.

After today’s Cabinet session at a meeting with reporters, the SIS chief expressed hope that based on this appeal Kocharyan will be arrested and will not be able to undermine the investigation of the case.

Asked whether Kocharyan can leave Armenia now, the SIS chief said: “I don’t think he will try to leave the country. At this moment no precautionary measure is selected for Robert Kocharyan, but if he tries to leave the country, it will be viewed as an attempt to hinder the preliminary investigation, and in that case a precautionary measure will be selected”.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia during the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan. Kocharyan was remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. The court approved the appeal, and as a result Kocharyan has been released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan