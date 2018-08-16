We hope to give new impetus to boost investments and business – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government made amendments and changes in the decision adopted previously on “approving the application of the Yerevan Chocolate Factory CJSC to use the privilege of exempting the imported equipment, their parts, raw materials from the import customs duty within the frames of the investment program being implemented in a priority sector”, Armenpress reports.

Minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan said the implementation of the investment program required to import additional goods which have not been included in the list at the moment of submitting the application.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the government is discussing such drafts almost during each session. “I hope this message is clearly perceived in our economic field, and this means that new equipment is imported to Armenia aimed at expanding the production volumes. We are more than interested in boosting the business in Armenia, and its trends exist. We hope to give new impetus for boosting investments and business in the context of our government’s activity, and we also hope that the ongoing political changes will not undermine the process, but will create more favorable conditions”, the PM noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan