3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan also to be questioned over 2008 March 1 case – SIS chief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will also be questioned over the 2008 March 1 case, Sasun Khachatryan, Head of the Special Investigation Service, told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, Armenpress reports.

“All those who have any links with this case will be questioned, without exception. Serzh Sargsyan will also be questioned”, the SIS chief said, asked whether Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned over this case.

Asked when Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned, the SIS Head said: “It will be decided by the investigator based on the necessity of the investigation. The investigator decides whom to question, when and on what matters. It’s an investigation tactic, and the investigator should plan his actions so that the questioning will be effective. The questioning is not an end in itself, it aims at acquiring some data”.

Earlier 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has also been questioned over the 2008 March 1 case. He has been charged for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia during the 2008 March 1-2 events. Kocharyan was remanded into custody. His attorneys appealed the court ruling. The court approved the appeal, and as a result Kocharyan has been released.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan