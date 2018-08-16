Police do not conduct persecutions on political grounds, says Police Chief

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan assures that his structure is not conducting persecutions on political grounds, reports Amenpress.

He told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting that the Police act exclusively by law.

“I and the structure trusted on me do not conduct any persecution for political or other views. Everything is done in accordance with the law, and I have always been guided by the law”, the Police Chief said.

