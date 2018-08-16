NSS Director confirms his candidacy will be nominated for position of President of Football Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service, confirms that his candidacy will be nominated for the position of the President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) during the upcoming session of the FFA Executive Committee, the NSS chief told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress.

“9 teams of the supreme group supported my candidacy. The incumbent FFA President, the Executive Committee will convene a session soon and will announce new elections where I will nominate my candidacy. I don’t think my activity in the FFA will hinder my work at the NSS. The work at the FFA will be mainly carried out by the football world representatives”, the NSS Director said.

He assured that if elected as FFA President he will bring benefit to the football. “I can clearly state that we will rule out the agreed upon games”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan