State Revenue Committee’s operations in South Caucasus Railway CJSC still within confidentiality framework – SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The operations of the Armenian State Revenue Committee in the South Caucasus Railway CJSC are within the confidentiality framework, and the SRC cannot provide additional information yet, SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, reports Armenpress”.

“Some operations are being carried out which are within confidentiality framework. There were no masked persons, they have been in cars and in the end helped to move some documents”, Ananyan said.

Asked why the SRC conducted the operations at night, he said: “Because we received late the respective sanction by the court”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 




