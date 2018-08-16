Armenia ready to hold La Francophonie summit at high level

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is going to hold the 17 summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie at the best quality, foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

“We are confident that our preparation works ensure the proper and quality holding of the summit. I want to thank all partners who coordinate the works. We already received confirmations by a large number of high-level delegations. We are also moving forward in terms of the content, we are confident that we will ensure effective summit also in terms of the content, we have the whole resource and capacity for that”, the FM said in response to the PM’s question.

Deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan said they are holding weekly meetings with the preparation staff of the summit. “I want to specifically thank all members of the staff. We are going to have high level in terms of the organization of the summit, all activities are being carried at the high level. We are going to have an unprecedented event which will be attended by heads of dozens of states”, he said.

In his turn Police Chief Valery Osipyan said the Police are ready for the holding of the event. “Our capacities and resources are enough in order to ensure public order and security at a high level starting from the airport”, he noted.

Minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan said Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport will properly serve the whole overload.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan