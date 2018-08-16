Yuri Khachaturov is citizen of Armenia – CSTO chief’s attorney comments on media reports

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Mihran Poghosyan, attorney of CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, commented on media reports according to which Khachaturov is a citizen of Russia, reports Armenpress.

The attorney said Yuri Khachaturov is a citizen of Armenia.

CSTO chief Yuri Khachaturov has been charged over the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan, under the Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia in conspiracy with others. He has been remanded into custody, but later was released on bail.

