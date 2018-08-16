Healthcare minister pays working visit to Tavush province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan on August 15 arrived in Tavush province on a working visit, the ministry told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Tavush governor Vahe Ghalumyan, the minister started the visit in the Berd medical center where he got acquainted with the services in the medical facility, the figures recorded, talked to the staff and was interested in the healthcare conditions of the patients.

Thereafter, the minister visited Tavush governorate where he met with the directors of the medical centers of Ijevan.

The minister listened to their issues of concern, provided clarifications on some of them and stated that all issues will be examined and discussed at the ministry and will be solved in line with the expansion of capacities.

