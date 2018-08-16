Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 August

Passenger planes collide at Chicago airport

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Two passenger planes have collided on the ground at the Chicago O’Hare Airport, CBC Chicago TV reports citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FFA).

The wings of both planes have been damaged. No one was injured in the incident.

The details of the incident are being clarified.

