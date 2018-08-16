Passenger planes collide at Chicago airport
YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Two passenger planes have collided on the ground at the Chicago O’Hare Airport, CBC Chicago TV reports citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FFA).
The wings of both planes have been damaged. No one was injured in the incident.
The details of the incident are being clarified.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
