Russia ready to abolish visas for Turkish officials and businessmen – FM Cavusoglu

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to abolish visa regime for some categories of Turkish citizens, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the 10th annual Ambassadors’ Conference in Ankara on August 15, TASS reported.

“We reached agreements with Russia to abolish visas for businessmen and holders of official passports”, the TRT TV channel quoted him as saying. According to Cavusoglu, the Russian-Turkish working group will discuss this issue after Eid al-Adha, which is celebrated in the country this year on August 21-24.

The official passports include passports for senior officials and diplomats.

