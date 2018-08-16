Geneva process the only viable way forward for long-term political solution in Syria – State Department

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Heather Nauert, US State Department spokesperson, said on August 15 that Washington sees the Geneva process as the only viable way forward for a long-term political solution in Syria, Interfax reported.

“We see the Geneva process, the UN-led process, as the only viable way forward for a long-term political solution in Syria”, the spokesperson said, in response to the question regarding the US attitude towards the September summit of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France dedicated to the Syrian settlement.

Heather Nauert also reminded that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, who is running the Geneva process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan